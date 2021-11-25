Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $10.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $62.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

