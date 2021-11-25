Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,830,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,364,000 after buying an additional 300,886 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 403,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 152,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

