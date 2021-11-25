Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after buying an additional 125,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after buying an additional 214,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after buying an additional 210,712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after buying an additional 1,219,812 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $73.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.