Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $288.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.29 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

