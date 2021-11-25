Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 80,082 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after buying an additional 150,306 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 226,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 216,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter.

IBDQ stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.