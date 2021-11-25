Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 177,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.73 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67.

