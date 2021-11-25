Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 2,292 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,241,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,271 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,660,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,983,000 after buying an additional 277,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,958,000 after buying an additional 117,789 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,370,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.