Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 2,473 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.20 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.