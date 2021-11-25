Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 3,993 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VWO opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

