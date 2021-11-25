Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

LOW stock opened at $252.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

