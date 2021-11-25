Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $110.90 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.65.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,996 shares of company stock valued at $25,373,104 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

