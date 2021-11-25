Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 816 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up about 1.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 631.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $452.30 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

