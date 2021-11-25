Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,570,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Arcosa by 71.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 98.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

