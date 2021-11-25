Argon (ARGON) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $1.41 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00066915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00076797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00100150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.95 or 0.07649276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,310.65 or 0.99852195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,216,437 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

