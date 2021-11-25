Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.12

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.12 and traded as high as C$3.63. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 164,239 shares trading hands.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.3705062 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

