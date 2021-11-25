Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Argos Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 67,572 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.01.

Argos Resources Company Profile (LON:ARG)

Argos Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands. The company holds a 100% interest in license PL001, which covers approximately 1,126 square kilometers in the North Falkland Basin. Argos Resources Ltd was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

