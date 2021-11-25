Arionum (ARO) Price Down 49.3% Over Last 7 Days

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $94,456.95 and approximately $57.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arionum has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,330.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,493.21 or 0.07573157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00381484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.91 or 0.01051576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00087078 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.45 or 0.00418749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.70 or 0.00454574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.00270500 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

