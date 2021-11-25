Arqma (ARQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,785.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Arqma has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $723,325.26 and approximately $5,785.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,007.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.90 or 0.07664962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.64 or 0.00379010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $623.28 or 0.01056267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00086500 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.93 or 0.00418473 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.01 or 0.00494865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00272716 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,495,759 coins and its circulating supply is 11,451,215 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

