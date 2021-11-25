Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the highest is $4.48. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $3.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $128.67. 413,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.42. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

