Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the highest is $4.48. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $3.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $128.67. 413,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.42. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

