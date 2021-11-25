Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.00 Billion

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Arweave has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and $65.07 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $59.78 or 0.00101562 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

