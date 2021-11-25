Asana (ASAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,819,157.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,019.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,056,106. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

