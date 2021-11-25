Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.

AMZN stock opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,409.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,403.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.