Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 14,445 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $399.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.36 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.15. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

