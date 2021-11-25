Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 53,722 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $75,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $145,735,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.71.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $327.25 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.