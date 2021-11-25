Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,499,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Comerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 53.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,637 shares of company stock worth $1,276,840. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.