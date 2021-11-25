Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 483,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 274.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

NYSE:MRK opened at $82.28 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $207.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.