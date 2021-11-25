Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,909 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $32,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

STZ opened at $232.50 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $202.54 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

