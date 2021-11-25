Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $42,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $344.94 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $353.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.22 and a 200 day moving average of $302.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,938 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

