Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,420.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,774 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $33,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 415,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Shares of ATVI opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

