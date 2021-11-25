Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $16.27 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,981 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,116.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $940.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $759.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,573,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,446,389. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

