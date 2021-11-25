Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $68.65 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Starbucks worth $68,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 85.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Starbucks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.44. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

