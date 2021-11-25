Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $229,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,409.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,403.96. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

