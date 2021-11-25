Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $229,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,409.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,403.96. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
