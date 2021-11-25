Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases 868,038 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 158.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,038 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $61,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 131.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,615 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $40.70 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 615,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

