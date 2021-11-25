Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 247,998 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,547,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $171.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.11. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.