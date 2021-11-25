Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,300 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

GE stock opened at $102.23 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

