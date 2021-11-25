Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,370 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $157.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

