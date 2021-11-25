Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150,473 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $48,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $277.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

