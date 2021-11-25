Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 130,320 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 130,320 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,367,000.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

