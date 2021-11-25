Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

