Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 4,343 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $64,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

Shares of HD stock opened at $412.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $434.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.68 and its 200 day moving average is $334.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

