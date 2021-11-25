Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes $9.10 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $233.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

