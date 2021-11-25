Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Cummins worth $51,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $339,899,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Cummins by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $39,250,677,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $49,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $225.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.65. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.41 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

