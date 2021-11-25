Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $106,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $181.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

