Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.200-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE ATKR opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

