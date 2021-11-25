Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$10.000 EPS.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Atkore has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.09.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.