Atlas Brown Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $144.61. 2,368,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,842. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

