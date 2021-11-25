AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on T. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.47. 33,684,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,300,453. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

