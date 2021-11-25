AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.47. 33,684,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,300,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 203.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.