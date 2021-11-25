Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 1,087 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,665,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.