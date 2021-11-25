Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 889 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 4.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $165.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,387. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.63 and its 200 day moving average is $149.68. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.